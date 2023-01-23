Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Gym

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eloise Johnson 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    230123-N-XK047-2006

    Quartermaster 2nd Class Tevin Marshall exercises in the gym aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 23, 2023 in the South China Sea. Fitness is an integral part of the life of Sailors and Marines onboard, producing and strengthening a more competitive and lethal force. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 7612803
    VIRIN: 230123-N-XK047-2006
    Resolution: 5312x3722
    Size: 755.39 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    TAGS

    Sailor
    Fitness
    Gym
    LHD 8
    MKI

