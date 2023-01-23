Makin Island Medical Readiness

230123-N-XK047-1074



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Barbara Alvarez, left, draws blood from Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Garrett Depp during a medical readiness event aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 23, 2023 in the South China Sea. Medical readiness includes updating medical records, administering immunizations, periodic health evaluations and HIV testing. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eloise A. Johnson)

Date Taken: 01.23.2023