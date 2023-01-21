Makin Island Flight Quarters

230121-N-VS068-1029



An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Jan. 21 , 2023 in the South China Sea. The Makin Island ARG/13th MEU serves as America’s forward-postured force, ready to respond to emergencies and threats with flexible, adaptable force packages that are capable of a wide array of missions. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kendra Helmbrecht)

