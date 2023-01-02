U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230201-N-PG545-1120, San Juan, Puerto Rico (Feb. 1, 2023) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca from Norfolk, Virginia, and Chief Musician Cory Parker from Bowling Green, Virginia, perform with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at the Conservatorio de Musica de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

