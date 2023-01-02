Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 3 of 13]

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230201-N-PG545-1038, San Juan, Puerto Rico (Feb. 1, 2023) Senior Chief Musician Justin Cody from Sauk City, Wisconsin, poses for a photo with audience members after a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at the Conservatorio de Musica de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:41
    Photo ID: 7612772
    VIRIN: 230201-N-PQ545-1038
    Resolution: 4571x3051
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

