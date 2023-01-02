230201-N-PG545-1024, San Juan, Puerto Rico (Feb. 1, 2023) Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca from Norfolk, Virginia, dances with audience members during a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at the Conservatorio de Musica de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:41 Photo ID: 7612771 VIRIN: 230201-N-PQ545-1024 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.55 MB Location: SAN JUAN, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.