230201-N-PG545-1006, San Juan, Puerto Rico (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at the Conservatorio de Musica de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 20:41
|Photo ID:
|7612770
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-PQ545-1006
|Resolution:
|4857x3242
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
