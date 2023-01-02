230201-N-NH267-1644 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Matthew Willman, from Los Angeles, downloads electronic warfare expendables aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 20:20
|Photo ID:
|7612762
|VIRIN:
|230201-N-NH257-1644
|Resolution:
|3885x2586
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT