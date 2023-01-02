Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download [Image 7 of 7]

    Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    230201-N-NH267-1644 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Matthew Willman, from Los Angeles, downloads electronic warfare expendables aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60). Paul Hamilton, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:20
    Photo ID: 7612762
    VIRIN: 230201-N-NH257-1644
    Resolution: 3885x2586
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur Maintenance
    Decatur Maintenance
    Decatur Maintenance
    Decatur Maintenance
    Decatur Maintenance
    Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download
    Paul Hamilton Electronic Warfare Expendable Download

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaff
    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    CTT
    Electronic Warfare Expendable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT