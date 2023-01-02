230201-N-SN516-1064 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Scott Vogel, from Longview, Wash., conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:20 Photo ID: 7612760 VIRIN: 230201-N-SN516-1064 Resolution: 6448x4299 Size: 840.96 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.