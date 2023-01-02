Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Maintenance [Image 4 of 7]

    Decatur Maintenance

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230201-N-SN516-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Cecilia Kelch, from Prior Lake, Minn., conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:20
    Photo ID: 7612759
    VIRIN: 230201-N-SN516-1074
    Resolution: 5549x3699
    Size: 789.71 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

