230201-N-SN516-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Cecilia Kelch, from Prior Lake, Minn., conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 20:20 Photo ID: 7612759 VIRIN: 230201-N-SN516-1074 Resolution: 5549x3699 Size: 789.71 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.