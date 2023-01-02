230201-N-SN516-1074 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Cecilia Kelch, from Prior Lake, Minn., conducts maintenance on the chaff launchers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|02.01.2023
|02.01.2023 20:20
|7612759
|230201-N-SN516-1074
|5549x3699
|789.71 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|6
|1
This work, Decatur Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
