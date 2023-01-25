Clewiston, Fla. – Jan.25, 2023 --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee. Ms. Erin Deaver, Southwest District Director, Office of the United States Senator Rick Scott, reads a letter on Congressman Scott's behalf.

(U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 17:50 Photo ID: 7612659 VIRIN: 230125-A-AZ289-0470 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 6.67 MB Location: CLEWISTON, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: OKEECHOBEE, FL, US Hometown: PALM BEACH, FL, US Hometown: SOUTH BAY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.