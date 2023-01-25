Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation 2023

Clewiston, Fla. – Jan.25, 2023 --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee. Ms. Erin Deaver, Southwest District Director, Office of the United States Senator Rick Scott, reads a letter on Congressman Scott's behalf.
