Herbert Hoover Dike Rehabilitation 2023

Clewiston, Fla. – Jan.25, 2023 --The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, celebrated the completion of construction for the Herbert Hoover Restoration Project around Lake Okeechobee. Mr. Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army, Civil Works, participates in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



The Herbert Hoover Dike is a 143-mile earthen dam surrounding Lake Okeechobee, at the heart of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades System. Lake Okeechobee spans 730 square miles, and the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounds nearly the entire lake as a flood control measure. It's been undergoing a massive rehabilitation project since 2005. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

