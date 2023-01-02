Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Significant Milestones for Women in Naval Aviation

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class WINTER GRIFFITH 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    2023 marks 50 years of women flying in the Navy. This graphic was created to commemorate significant milestones for women in naval aviation.

