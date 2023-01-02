87 APS Airman Participates in GAFPB qualifications at WPAFB, Ohio

Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark, 87th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations representative, finishes a 100m-swim during the German Armed Forces Military Proficiency Badge qualification at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb 1, 2023. He was given 4 minutes to complete the swim but finished it in 2 minutes, 5 seconds. The event started today and ends Friday. The German Armed Forces Team oversaw the event with participating members of the Air Force and AF Reserve. The badge, also known in German as Das Abzeichen fur Leistungen im Truppendienst, is awarded to and worn by German and allied forces. It requires Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency in different events such as sprinting, 1000m-run, chin up test, swimming in uniform, weapon qualification and others. The cumulative scores then determine a final ranking of gold, silver or bronze. (U.S. Air Force photo/Mr. Patrick O’Reilly)

