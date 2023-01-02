Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87 APS Airman Participates in GAFPB qualifications at WPAFB, Ohio [Image 6 of 7]

    87 APS Airman Participates in GAFPB qualifications at WPAFB, Ohio

    FAIRBORN, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Clark, 87th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations representative, finishes a 100m-swim during the German Armed Forces Military Proficiency Badge qualification at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Feb 1, 2023. He was given 4 minutes to complete the swim but finished it in 2 minutes, 5 seconds. The event started today and ends Friday. The German Armed Forces Team oversaw the event with participating members of the Air Force and AF Reserve. The badge, also known in German as Das Abzeichen fur Leistungen im Truppendienst, is awarded to and worn by German and allied forces. It requires Soldiers to demonstrate proficiency in different events such as sprinting, 1000m-run, chin up test, swimming in uniform, weapon qualification and others. The cumulative scores then determine a final ranking of gold, silver or bronze. (U.S. Air Force photo/Mr. Patrick O’Reilly)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    This work, 87 APS Airman Participates in GAFPB qualifications at WPAFB, Ohio [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #citizen airmen #GAFPB #87APS

