Kilo Company Crucible

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, navigate an obstacle during The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The Crucible is the final test of recruit training and the last thing between them and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary R. Jenni)

