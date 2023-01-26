Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Crucible [Image 9 of 10]

    Kilo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mary Jenni 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, navigate an obstacle during The Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023. The Crucible is the final test of the recruit training process and the last thing between them and the title U.S. Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary R. Jenni)

    This work, Kilo Company Crucible [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Mary Jenni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

