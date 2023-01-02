WASHINGTON (Jan. 31, 2023) A Facebook banner celebrating Black History Month. Black History Month observance runs through the month of February and celebrates the contributions of African Americans to our nation. The theme for this year is "Inspiring Change." (U.S. Navy graphic)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7611697
|VIRIN:
|231031-N-NO101-1001
|Resolution:
|1640x924
|Size:
|117.58 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
