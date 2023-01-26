Kilo Company Crucible

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, tackle The Crucible at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 26, 2023.



The Crucible is the final test of the recruit training process and the last thing between them and the title U.S. Marine.







(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mary R. Jenni)

