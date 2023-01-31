Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM International Students Learn Welding Techniques in NAVSCIATTS Welding Class [Image 5 of 5]

    AFRICOM International Students Learn Welding Techniques in NAVSCIATTS Welding Class

    JOHN C. STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Michael Williams 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    International students participating in the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) Technical Welding and Applied Repairs (TWAR) course practice horizontal welding techniques at NAVSCIATTS' facilities on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, Jan. 31, 2023.

    NAVSCIATTS is utilizing TWAR, along with Patrol Craft Officer Riverine, Outboard Motor Maintenance and Overhaul, International Technical Communications Course, and Diesel Systems Overhaul and Maintenance
    Course, to train security force professionals from Antigua and Barbuda, Chad, and Niger, in support of this year's primarily U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Semester 23-2.

    The eight-week course is designed to teach our partner nation students with the specialized training required to restore the structural integrity of steel, aluminum, and fiberglass hulls and components.

    NAVSCIATTS trains and educates international security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums based on geographic combatant command security cooperation priorities. To date, the school house has worked with more than 13,000 partner forces from 125 different countries.

    Semester 23-2 features translation support provided by Belgian and Canadian special operations linguists. (Photos by Michael Williams)

