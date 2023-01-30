Deputy Secretary of the Army visits the European theater

Gabe Camarillo (left center), Deputy Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams (right center), U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, pose for a group photo at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany Jan. 27, 2023. Camarillo visited the installation during a weeklong tour of the European theater to discuss force posture, modernization initiatives and resourcing requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 Location: HE, DE