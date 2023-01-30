Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary of the Army visits the European theater [Image 8 of 8]

    Deputy Secretary of the Army visits the European theater

    HE, GERMANY

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gabe Camarillo (left center), Deputy Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams (right center), U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, pose for a group photo at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany Jan. 27, 2023. Camarillo visited the installation during a weeklong tour of the European theater to discuss force posture, modernization initiatives and resourcing requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 06:26
    Location: HE, DE
