Gabe Camarillo (left center), Deputy Secretary of the Army, and U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams (right center), U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, pose for a group photo at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany Jan. 27, 2023. Camarillo visited the installation during a weeklong tour of the European theater to discuss force posture, modernization initiatives and resourcing requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)
This work, Deputy Secretary of the Army visits the European theater [Image 8 of 8], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
