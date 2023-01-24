U.S. Army, Lt Col Stephen Bultmann, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade participate in M4 and M17 for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photos by CPL. James L. Whitaker Jr)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 05:48
|Photo ID:
|7611503
|VIRIN:
|230124-A-EH310-1075
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M4 & M17 Ranges [Image 7 of 7], by CPL James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
