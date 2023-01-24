Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 & M17 Ranges [Image 6 of 7]

    M4 &amp; M17 Ranges

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. James Whitaker 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army, Lt Col Stephen Bultmann, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 207th Military Intelligence Brigade participate in M4 and M17 for Lightning Focus 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photos by CPL. James L. Whitaker Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7611500
    VIRIN: 230124-A-EH310-1074
    Resolution: 4532x6980
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 & M17 Ranges [Image 7 of 7], by CPL James Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Intelligence
    207th MIB
    M4 Ranges
    M17 Ranges
    LF23
    Lightning Focus 23

