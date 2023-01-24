Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr [Image 10 of 10]

    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade fire M17 pistols during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 05:22
    Photo ID: 7611484
    VIRIN: 230124-A-BS310-0839
    Resolution: 7656x5104
    Size: 22.57 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr
    207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    EUCOM
    pistol
    intelligence
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT