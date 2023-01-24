207th MIB trains at Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Jewell with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade fires a M4 carbine rifle during the Brigade's yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Lightning Focus provides esprit de corps and comradery within the organization so the Brigade can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

