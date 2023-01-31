207th MIB Exercise Lightning Focus

U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade apply their gas masks for gas chamber training during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

