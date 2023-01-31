U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Mathew Wilkerson with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade flaps his arms after gas chamber training during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 02.01.2023 04:50 Photo ID: 7611462 VIRIN: 230131-A-HE359-0080 Resolution: 7237x4824 Size: 14.35 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 207th MIB Exercise Lightning Focus [Image 17 of 17], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.