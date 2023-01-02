Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines [Image 1 of 8]

    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines

    ZAMBOANGA, PHILIPPINES

    02.01.2023

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits with service members assigned to Camp Navarro, Zamboanga, Philippines, Feb. 1, 2023. Austin is traveling to Asia to meet with senior government and military leaders in Korea and the Philippines to advance regional stability, further strengthen the defense partnerships and reaffirm the deep commitment of the United States to work in concert with allies and partners in support of the shared vision of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7611429
    VIRIN: 230201-D-TT977-0120
    Resolution: 3950x2629
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: ZAMBOANGA, PH 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines [Image 8 of 8], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines
    SECDEF Travel to Zamboanga, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Zamboanga
    Camp Navarro
    SECDEF
    Philippines
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT