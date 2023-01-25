Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    207th MIB Lightning Focus

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 207th Military Intelligence Brigade arrive at the obstacle course during the brigade’s yearly exercise Lightning Focus at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. Lightning Focus 23 provides esprit de corps and comradery within the brigade so that they can work better as a team. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    This work, 207th MIB Lightning Focus, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Intelligence
    USArmy
    regional stability
    7th ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

