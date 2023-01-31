Infographic to accompany announcement and assist in the communication of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) 2023 Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Challenge project at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, January 31, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic design by 1stLt Mark McDonough)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 01:56
|Photo ID:
|7611381
|VIRIN:
|230131-M-OW779-126
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 REPI Challenge in Hawai'i: Invasive Species Management around MCBH, by 1LT Mark McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MCBH partnering with DLNR and others to support $8.7 Million REPI Challenge project to target invasive species in waters surrounding the Mokapu Peninsula
