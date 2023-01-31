Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 REPI Challenge in Hawai'i: Invasive Species Management around MCBH

    2023 REPI Challenge in Hawai'i: Invasive Species Management around MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Mark McDonough 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Infographic to accompany announcement and assist in the communication of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) 2023 Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) Challenge project at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, January 31, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic design by 1stLt Mark McDonough)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MCBH partnering with DLNR and others to support $8.7 Million REPI Challenge project to target invasive species in waters surrounding the Mokapu Peninsula

    TAGS

    MCBH
    REPI
    Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Kailua Bay
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay

