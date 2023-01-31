CFAY Opens New Temporary Dog Park

YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 1, 2023) - Community members and their pets enjoy "Barky Field", the new dog park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The dog park was built by CFAY's public works department along with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

