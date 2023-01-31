Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Opens New Temporary Dog Park [Image 4 of 4]

    CFAY Opens New Temporary Dog Park

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kaleb Sarten 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 1, 2023) - Community members and their pets enjoy "Barky Field", the new dog park onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The dog park was built by CFAY's public works department along with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kaleb J. Sarten)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Opens New Temporary Dog Park [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ
    Dog Park

