Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Reynolds, 51st Security Forces Squadron, simulated a back injury during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. After securing the scene and clearing adversaries, security forces Defenders provided Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to the injured. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR