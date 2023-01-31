Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

U.S. Air Force Defenders, 51st Security Forces Squadron assess simulated casualties during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. After securing the scene and clearing adversaries, the Defenders swept the area for additional individuals. This training revolved around base defense, showcasing the capabilities of defenders and their response to real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

