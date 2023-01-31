Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training [Image 7 of 10]

    Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Kielb, 51st Security Forces Squadron evaluator, takes notes during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Kielb inspected the response operations of security forces Defenders to a civilian injury. During the training event, security forces units responded to a civilian injury and simulated attacks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 00:49
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

