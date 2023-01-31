Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Kielb, 51st Security Forces Squadron evaluator, takes notes during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Kielb inspected the response operations of security forces Defenders to a civilian injury. During the training event, security forces units responded to a civilian injury and simulated attacks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

