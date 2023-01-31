Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

An U.S. Air Force Defender, 51st Security Forces Squadron, conducts Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. TCCC is a military guideline for trauma life support where any service member can perform immediate life-saving techniques on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

