U.S. Air Force Defenders, 51st Security Forces Squadron, conduct tactical combat casualty care on a simulated injured member during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. The Defenders applied their Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training by placing a tourniquet over the injury and assessing the individual for their psychological and physical state. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7611304
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-BG120-0071
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
