U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Domenek Bryant, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, role plays during a security forces response at a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Bryant played the role of an adversary to hinder the response of security forces Defenders to a civilian casualty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7611303
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-BG120-0054
|Resolution:
|3800x2531
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
