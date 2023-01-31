U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Kielb, 51st Security Forces Squadron evaluator and Tech. Sgt. Janel Barnes, 51st SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation, oversee a civilian injury during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Kielb and Barnes also serve as Wing Inspection Team (WIT) individuals, who evaluate and debrief training events on proper operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2023 00:49
|Photo ID:
|7611302
|VIRIN:
|230131-F-BG120-0048
|Resolution:
|3638x2379
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
