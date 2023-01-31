Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Kielb, 51st Security Forces Squadron evaluator and Tech. Sgt. Janel Barnes, 51st SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation, oversee a civilian injury during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Kielb and Barnes also serve as Wing Inspection Team (WIT) individuals, who evaluate and debrief training events on proper operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR