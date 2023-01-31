Defenders conduct civilian rescue in routine training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Tacloban, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, operates a turret during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 31, 2023. Security forces defenders participated in base defense training where they honed their capabilities to secure an area and provide care to a civilian casualty. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

