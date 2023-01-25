MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 25, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shan Mandrayar, an infantry officer with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, exchanges gifts with Rear Admiral Nishantha Peiris, commander of North Western Naval Area, during a closing ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise 2023, Jan. 25. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7611261 VIRIN: 230125-M-HX884-1061 Resolution: 3365x4206 Size: 2.8 MB Location: LK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 13th MEU CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.