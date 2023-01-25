Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th MEU CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    13th MEU CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony

    SRI LANKA

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 25, 2023) – U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait in formation alongside Sri Lankan partners for a closing ceremony for Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise 2023, Jan. 25. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 23:08
    Photo ID: 7611260
    VIRIN: 230125-M-HX884-1008
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: LK
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th MEU CARAT Sri Lanka Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    13th MEU
    BLT 2/4
    USS Anchorage
    CARAT Sri Lanka
    CARAT 2022

