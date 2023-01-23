13th MEU CARAT Sri Lanka Day 3

MULLIKULAM, Sri Lanka (Jan. 23, 2023) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Austin Jensen with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrates a field expedient blood transfusion during a Valkyrie exercise with Sri Lankan marines and sailors during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise 2023, Jan. 23. CARAT/MAREX Sri Lanka is a bilateral exercise between Sri Lanka and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, practice humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and strengthen maritime understanding, partnerships, and interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

