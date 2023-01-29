Decatur Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Big Horn

230129-N-SN516-1260 NATUNA SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) breaks away from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) as it conducts a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

