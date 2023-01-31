Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 4 of 8]

    NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

    HATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    220131-N-PI330-1040 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (January 31, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133) move cargo during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, January 31, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

    FTX
    Seabee
    NMCB
    NMCB 133

