220131-N-PI330-1026 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (January 31, 2023) Steelworker 2nd Class Noemi Rodriguez, left, and Builder Constructionman Zenaida Lara, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), man a security reaction team during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, January 31, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 21:50
|Photo ID:
|7611104
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-PI330-1026
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|829.54 KB
|Location:
|HATTIESBURG, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
