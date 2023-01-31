NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise

220131-N-PI330-1026 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (January 31, 2023) Steelworker 2nd Class Noemi Rodriguez, left, and Builder Constructionman Zenaida Lara, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), man a security reaction team during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, January 31, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

