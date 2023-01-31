220131-N-PI330-1054 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (January 31, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133) line up vehicles for a convoy during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, January 31, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 7611103 VIRIN: 220131-N-PI330-1054 Resolution: 7500x5000 Size: 1.11 MB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.