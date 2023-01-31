220131-N-PI330-1073 Camp Shelby, Mississippi (January 31, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), move as a convoy during a field training exercise on Camp Shelby, Mississippi, January 31, 2023. NMCB 133 is at Camp Shelby, Mississippi operating as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command conducting the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 7611102 VIRIN: 220131-N-PI330-1073 Resolution: 7678x5119 Size: 974.01 KB Location: HATTIESBURG, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts a Field Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.