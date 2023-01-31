U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230131-N-PG545-1149, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Jan. 31, 2023) Musician 1st Class Joseph Ganzelli from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, performs with the U.S Navy Band Cruisers at Escuela Bellas Artes de Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

