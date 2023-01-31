230131-N-PG545-1098, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Jan. 31, 2023) Musician 1st Class David Agee from Hilton Head, South Carolina, performs with the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Escuela Bellas Artes de Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2023 20:49
|Photo ID:
|7611045
|VIRIN:
|230131-N-PQ545-1098
|Resolution:
|5684x3794
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
