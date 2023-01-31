U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230131-N-PG545-1060, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Jan. 31, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers dance with audience members during a concert at Escuela Bellas Artes de Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

Date Taken: 01.31.2023