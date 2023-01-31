Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 1 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230131-N-PG545-1060, Carolina, Puerto Rico (Jan. 31, 2023) The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers dance with audience members during a concert at Escuela Bellas Artes de Carolina. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

